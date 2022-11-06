iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 5.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. 755,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

