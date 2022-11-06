iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,415,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $35.88 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $57.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

