iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

