Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $89.99. 4,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $325.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

