Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Helios Technologies worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 164,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.