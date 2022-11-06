Isthmus Partners LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.