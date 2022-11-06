Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Interface worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Interface by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 3.7% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 709,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 326,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

