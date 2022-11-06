Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of 1st Source worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 50.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. 33,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 1st Source to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

