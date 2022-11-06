Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 1,342 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 2.0% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $89.97. 1,870,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

