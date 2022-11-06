Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 3,329 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $124.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

