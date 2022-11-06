Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

