Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

Gartner Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.50. 588,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,731. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $341.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average of $274.90.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

