Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,164,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. 1,929,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

