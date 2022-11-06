Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

