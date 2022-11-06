ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Bank of America cut ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.80.

ITT Trading Up 4.3 %

ITT traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $75.62. 485,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in ITT by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 285.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

