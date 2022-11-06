Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of JCI traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.81. 6,783,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,278. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $63,435,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 36.5% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,964,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after buying an additional 525,510 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after buying an additional 485,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after buying an additional 359,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.