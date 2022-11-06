Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,278. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

