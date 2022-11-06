JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $220.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 8.6 %

EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

