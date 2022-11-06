JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $55.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

