JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $48.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.13.

Glaukos stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

