JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $45.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sunrun from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 187,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

