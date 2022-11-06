Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Kamada Price Performance
Shares of KMDA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $198.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

