Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $198.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

