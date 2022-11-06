Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

