Keybank National Association OH Acquires 999 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Airbnb by 1,578.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 401,021 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

