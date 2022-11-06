Keybank National Association OH Has $9.98 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $130.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.