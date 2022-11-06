Keybank National Association OH Has $9.98 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:PGR opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $130.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.