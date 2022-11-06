Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Shares of MKTX opened at $233.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

