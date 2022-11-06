Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

