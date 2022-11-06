Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

