Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,755 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

O stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

