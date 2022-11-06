Keybank National Association OH Sells 989 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 102.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

