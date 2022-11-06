KeyCorp Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $59.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NET. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

