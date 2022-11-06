KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $974,247.06

KickToken (KICK) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $974,247.06 and $191,796.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,995.97 or 1.00000340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00249599 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,674,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,674,168 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,675,653.856139. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00717992 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $192,431.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

