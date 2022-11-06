KOK Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $677,808.00 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, KOK has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $88.78 million and $677,808.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,995.97 or 1.00000340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00249599 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.1786592 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $498,115.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.