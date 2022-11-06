Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. 864,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

