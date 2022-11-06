Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.40 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KTB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 864,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 80.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

