KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Stock Position Reduced by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.85. 168,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,724. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

