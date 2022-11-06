Kyndryl (KD) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kyndryl to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kyndryl and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 247 1656 2863 57 2.57

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.07%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -46.09% -8.87% Kyndryl Competitors -253.11% -32.68% -7.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kyndryl and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.24 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.38

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kyndryl rivals beat Kyndryl on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

