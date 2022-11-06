Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $527.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,974,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 992,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.