Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $201.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.90. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.76%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $7,125,849.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,867,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $7,125,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,867,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

