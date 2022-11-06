Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $627,000 Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,567 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,059,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 57.8% in the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after acquiring an additional 521,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 328,241 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $9,310,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.