Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ADT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after buying an additional 221,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,752,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,676 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 53.4% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,572,550 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 547,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -212.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

