Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $644,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $938.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $874.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

