LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LCNB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

