LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
LCNB Stock Performance
Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.69.
LCNB Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 44.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
Featured Articles
