Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

