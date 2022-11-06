Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

