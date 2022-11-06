Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

