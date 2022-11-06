Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AZN stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

