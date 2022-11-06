Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.76 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

