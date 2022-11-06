Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

PFG opened at $89.88 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

