Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $308.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $318.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

